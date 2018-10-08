Death investigation underway in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - Sheriff Kruse says detectives are trying to figure out how a person died over the weekend.
Part of their investigation includes the intersection of Inderrieden Road and New Harmony Road.
That’s a few miles north of the Chandler Motor Speedway.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner tells us the person was taken to an Evansville hospital.
The coroner says his name is Mark Birge II, and an autopsy is scheduled for later Monday.
No details are being released.
