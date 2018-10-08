Congo ministry says at least 53 dead after tanker truck fire

The aftermath of a burned tanker truck in Mbuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. At least 50 people were killed and more than 100 were badly burned when a tanker truck in Congo collided with another truck and, as villagers rushed to collect the leaking fuel, burst into flames, witnesses and officials said Saturday. (Henri Alimasi/Congo’s health ministry via AP) (Henri Alimasi)