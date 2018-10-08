Cleaned up and cleared out, 97th Fall Festival is in the books

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - After a weeks’ worth of carnival rides, fried food favorites, and entertainment events, the 97th West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is officially in the books.
Crews spent many hours Sunday morning cleaning up Franklin Street and surrounding areas.
It was back to business as usual for many of the shops along Franklin Street that are generally open on Sunday, and early indications show that the attendance for this year’s fall festival was slightly up from last year.
Street sweepers, water sprayers, and several shovels filled Franklin Street Sunday morning as the neighborhood returned to normal. Teams started tackling clean up as early as 6 o’clock Sunday morning and many continued working into the early afternoon.
With above average temperatures throughout fall festival, heat likely kept some people away, but all-in-all, publicity chairman Jeff Thompson tells 14 News it appears more people turned out this year over last, and some of the vendors even shut down early because they ran out of food.
“The main thing we look at is what kind of money have we brought in, what kind of money have the booths brought in for their charities and their functions. It’s all about what we’re going to be able to give back to the community. We don’t have our expenses in and things like that, the booths are the same way, but it’s going to be a great year; it was great festival,” Publicity Chairman Jeff Thompson explained.
According to their website, this event attracts more than 200,000 people to the west side and is one of the largest street festivals in the United States.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.