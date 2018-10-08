City Council to debate budget changes on Monday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Possible changes to the city budget is up for debate at Monday’s city council meeting.
Council members have submitted some last-minute bombshells to Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s proposed $400 million budget.
The council has until the end of the month to give it a final vote. Last week, we reported a handful of council members submitted last minute amendments.
This caught the mayor off guard.
There is a list of proposed cuts ranging from $130,000 to $3 million.
The mayor is expected to address his concerns with those amendments in front of the council on Monday.
We will update this story after Monday’s meeting.
