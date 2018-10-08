Ameriqual announces sponsorship with racing legend

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Ameriqual has a new sponsorship with a legendary racer and it’s a fast one.
On Monday, Ameriqual announced a deal with A.J. Foytand Foyt Racing. Ameriqual, who makes Forto Coffee shots, will have their logo on Foyt’s racers.
Foyt signed autographs for employees and had a meet and greet.
Ameriqual officials say they’re proud of the new partnership and Foyt says he’s no stranger to this area.
“It’s nice to be here," Foyt explained. "I come through here years ago when I raced over in Jasper and all that, way, way back. It’s a beautiful plant and I always knew Evansville is very nice.”
Foyt is one of three drivers that have won the Indianapolis 500 four times.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.