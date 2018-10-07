USI Runner, Nolan, Takes First Overall in Romeoville

ROMEOVILLE, IL (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana junior, Austin Nolan, (Evansville, Indiana) claims the Conference Crossover title with a first-place finish on Saturday leading the Screaming Eagles squad to a 10th-place showing.



Nolan crossed the line first out of 282 runners in 24:33.8 over the 8-kilometer course. This puts him eighth on the all-time best leaderboards for USI after already occupying the sixth position after his performance from the 2017 GLVC Championship.



Freshman Titus Winders (Mansfield, Tennessee) was just behind Nolan in seventh in 24:54.7. This also puts the freshman into the top 25 leaderboard for USI, 20th in all-time bests.



Junior Nathan Hall (Springfield, Missouri) came next in 77th with a time of 26:12.1 while sophomore Gavin Prior (Mattoon, Illinois) followed suit in 84th with a time of 26:17.2. Rounding out scoring for USI was sophomore Wyat Harmon (Fredricktown, Ohio) who finished with a time of 26:21.4 in 89th-place.



Wrapping up the top seven for USI were sophomore Grady Wilkinson (Mt Carmel, Illinois) and senior Jesse Stanley (Boonville, Indiana) in 105th and 145th, respectively.



USI finished 10th out of 27 teams with a combined point total of 258. Western Colorado took the title with 84 points while Queens (N.C.) and Simon Fraser finished second and third with scores of 115 and 127, respectively.