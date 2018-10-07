Trio of Lady Panthers Score in Loss to Walsh

OWENSBORO (WFIE) - A first half deficit was too much to overcome on Saturday for the Kentucky Wesleyan College women's soccer team, suffering a 8-3 loss to Walsh University.
The Panthers found themselves in a 6-0 deficit at the break but bounced back in the second frame, outscoring the Cavaliers 3-2.
After a scrum in the front of the net, Breigh Haase knocked one home for her fourth goal of the season. Kamryn Pulliam picked up the assist.
Ten minutes later, Sidney Pruitt sent a lob pass to Madisyn Hunt who found the back of the net for her team-leading sixth goal of the season.
In the 76th minute Erika Hinchcliife blasted a shot from outside the box that found the top shelf of the goal for Wesleyan's third straight goal.
Walsh tallied their final goal in the 88th minute to seal the Great Midwest Athletic Conference win.
Hunt led the Panthers with four shots while Haase, Hinchcliffe and natalie Hinchcliffe tallied two a piece.
Brittany Johnston and Shelby Stearsman split the time in net, both making two saves.
The Panthers hit the road next week for a pair of G-MAC matches, taking on Ursuline on Thursday followed by Lake Erie on Saturday.
