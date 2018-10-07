Masonville home ‘a total loss’ after Sat. fire

MASONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - A late night fire ended after numerous fire departments worked to extinguish the flames for several hours.
According to the Masonville Fire Department Facebook page, crews from Daviess County, Utica, and Masonville worked the fire on Redhill Maxwell Road for about three hours. Unfortunately, despite the firefighters efforts, the home is a total loss, according to the post.
