Masonville home ‘a total loss’ after Sat. fire

Masonville home ‘a total loss’ after Sat. fire
Crews from Daviess County, Utica, and Masonville worked the fire on Redhill Maxwell Road for about 3-hours.
By Jared Goffinet | October 7, 2018 at 1:10 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 1:10 PM

MASONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - A late night fire ended after numerous fire departments worked to extinguish the flames for several hours.

According to the Masonville Fire Department Facebook page, crews from Daviess County, Utica, and Masonville worked the fire on Redhill Maxwell Road for about three hours. Unfortunately, despite the firefighters efforts, the home is a total loss, according to the post.

*** Working Fire*** At approximately 23:43 (11:43 P.M.) Masonville, Utica and Daviess County West/East stations were...

Posted by Masonville Fire Department on Sunday, October 7, 2018

We will update this story with new information when it is made available.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.