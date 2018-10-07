Heat continues, big changes on the way

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - We have reached a high temperature of 84° or higher every day for the entire first week of October, and there are still a couple more days of this unseasonably hot and humid weather left to go, but there is also a big cooldown headed our way later this week.
Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with low temperatures in the upper 60s to right around 70°. Some patchy fog may develop late tonight and early tomorrow morning.
Much like the weather this weekend, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s both Monday and Tuesday under mostly sunny skies, and some folks may even reach the 90° mark. A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out either day, but it looks like most of us will stay dry until Wednesday.
Wednesday is when a cold front will swing through the Tri-State. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on and off throughout the day. Some heavy rain is possible, but I do not see a severe weather threat at this time. Temperatures will probably top out right around 80° on Wednesday, but that will all depend on the exact timing of that front.
In addition to the rain, that cold front will usher in some much cooler air from the north-northwest, and our temperatures will drop significantly. We will completely bypass our normal high temperatures in the lower 70s and go from the 80s for the first half of the week to the low 60s beginning Thursday and continuing through the weekend.
