Evansville man killed in Princeton crash
By Kenny Douglass and Chellsie Brown | October 7, 2018 at 2:45 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 2:52 PM

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man is dead and another person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Princeton.

According to Gibson County Coroner Misty Hoke, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday near the bowling alley on East Broadway.

We're told 30-year-old Harradon Waddell, of Evansville, died from blunt force trauma.

The other driver was flown to a hospital. There is no word on the extent of that person's injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

