Evansville man killed in Princeton crash

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man is dead and another person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Princeton.
According to Gibson County Coroner Misty Hoke, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday near the bowling alley on East Broadway.
We're told 30-year-old Harradon Waddell, of Evansville, died from blunt force trauma.
The other driver was flown to a hospital. There is no word on the extent of that person's injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
