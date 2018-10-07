Eagles Fall to Indianapolis in Straight Sets

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Five points was the largest lead by either team at any point on Saturday as University of Southern Indiana Volleyball hosted the Greyhounds of the University of Indianapolis in Great Lakes Valley Conference play. The Screaming Eagles fell to UIndy in straight sets (25-22, 27-25, 25-23), despite leading late in each set.
UIndy 25, USI 22
- There were 11 tied scores in the frame, all coming prior to the Greyhounds' final lead change at 15-14 in the midst of a 6-0 run
- Junior outside hitter Lindsey Stose (Elkhart, Indiana) got the offense started for the Eagles, posting three consecutive kills after coming in with the score at a 3-3 tie...Stose finished the opening set with four kills on a .300 hitting percentage
- USI (8-12, 2-10 GLVC) forced the Greyhounds to be clean offensively, only committing five errors in total...UIndy (12-7, 7-3 GLVC) responded by posting 20 kills to USI’s 12.
UIndy 27, USI 25
- The Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead and controlled the set up until set-point...USI's 13-8 lead in the set was the largest lead held by either team in the match...The Eagles took the opening lead all the way to a 21-21 tie, but did not lose the lead until 26-25
- Senior libero Haley Limper (Springfield, Illinois) and sophomore outside hitter Alyssa Yochum (Columbia, Illinois) stepped up against the Greyhound attack in the second frame, posting seven and four digs, respectively
- Yochum and junior right side hitter Elexis Coleman (Joliet, Illinois) each posted four kills, Stose not far behind with three.
- Middle blockers junior Amanda Jung (Belleville, Illinois) and freshman Sidney Hegg (Menasha, Wisconsin) teamed up for three blocks
UIndy 25, USI 23
- The final set felt more like the first than the second: there were eight tied scores and three lead changes, including two within five points of the finish...UIndy grabbed the lead at 2-1 and held on through six tied scores until the Eagles took over at 22-21...The Greyhounds regained the lead at 24-23
- Both teams' attacks continued to slow in the third as UIndy won the race for kills 15-8...Neither the Eagles nor the Greyhounds posted a hitting percentage above .125...
- There were eight total blocks in the third set, three by USI, which added to the offensive struggles...Two of USI's blocks were by Hegg as she reached her total of six for the match
Notes
- The teams' hitting percentages fell progressively through the afternoon: USI opened at .214 in the first but fell all the way to .000 in the third...The Greyhounds suffered a similar fate, going from .289 to .125
- UIndy consistently relied on their All-GLVC talent, Katie Furlong to supply the offense when the Greyhounds were in trouble, finishing with a match-high 20 kills.
- Elexis Coleman and Lindsey Stose led the Eagles with eight kills each, followed by Yochum with seven...The trio combined for a .214 hitting percentage; USI as a team hit .138
Next Up
USI hits the road to compete in the Midwest Region Crossover in Indianapolis next weekend. The opponents have yet to be determined.
