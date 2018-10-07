Browns edge Ravens 12-9 in overtime on knuckleball FG

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland.
By TOM WITHERS | October 7, 2018 at 4:11 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 4:11 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Greg Joseph's 37-yard field goal — a knuckleball that barely cleared the crossbar — with two seconds left in overtime gave the Cleveland Browns a 12-9 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

After rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield drove the Browns (2-2-1) into position, Joseph, who was signed after Week 2 following Zane Gonzalez's release, lined his kick through the uprights to give Cleveland its first AFC North win in 19 tries.

As Browns fans celebrated just the team's second win in two seasons, Joseph was mobbed by his teammates following Cleveland's third OT game in five weeks.

The Ravens (3-2) had plenty of chances, but Joe Flacco threw a costly interception in the first half and the Browns blocked one of Justin Tucker's field goal tries.

Mayfield passed for 342 yards and threw a 19-yard TD pass in his first start at home. He completed a key third-down pass for 39 yards to Derrick Willies on Cleveland's winning drive.

Cleveland Browns running back Carlos Hyde (34) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matt Judon (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns running back Carlos Hyde (34) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matt Judon (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns kicker Greg Joseph (17) kicks a 55-yard missed field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns kicker Greg Joseph (17) kicks a 55-yard missed field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns kicker Greg Joseph (17) misses a 55-yard field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns kicker Greg Joseph (17) misses a 55-yard field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead (83) runs after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead (83) runs after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland.
Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (34) runs for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (34) runs for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland.