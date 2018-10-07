Aces secure third-straight team victory at Fast Cats Classic

OWENSBORO (WFIE) - For the third time in as many meets, the University of Evansville women's cross country team captured the overall team championship, while the Purple Aces' men put in a strong showing at the Fast Cats Classic in Owensboro, Ky. on Saturday morning.
Paced by three top-five finishes, Evansville's women's team amassed 35 total points, 36 points better than second-place finishing Bellarmine. On the men's side, the Aces earned the top team finish among NCAA Division One competitors, finishing the morning with a 15-point margin over UT Martin.
Continuing her strong form, sophomore Anna Lowry led the way for Evansville, earning a third-place finish in a time of 18:28. Finishing just behind Lowry were senior Sienna Crews and junior Hannah Welsh, who completed the 5k course in times of 19:09 and 19:18, respectively, finishing in fourth and fifth.
The fourth-highest finisher for Evansville was senior Ashton Bosler, who finished in 13th with a time of 20:09. Joining Bosler in the top 15 was freshman Haylee Harmeyer in 15th-place, crossing the line in a time of 20:13.
Finishing in the top 25 was freshman Savanna Mills, picking up a 24th-place finish while setting a PR in the process with a time of 20:44. A pair of sophomores were next to finish for the Aces as Lauren Meyer (21:06) and Izzy Dawson (21:23) crossed the line in 34th and 39th.
Freshman Ah’tahja Hooper put together an impressive performance, establishing a new PR with a 28-second improvement over her previous best, with a time of 21:53 finishing in 50th. Two more freshman followed Hooper as Emma Boebinger (22:38) and Haley Dean (22:58) who crossed the finish line in 61st and 72nd. Putting together her third-best time of the season, senior Hyley Elliot earned a 74th-place finish in a time of 22:58.
For the Aces' men’s team, junior Stanley Chepchieng was the top-finishing Ace for the fourth-time this season. Chepchieng captured a sixth-place finish, earning himself a new PR in a time of 27:11, a 21-second improvement on his previous career best.
A pair of Aces grouped together finished second and third for Evansville as junior Ricky Hendrix (28:48) and sophomore Kalen Ochs (28:50) crossed the finish line in 30th and 31st place, respectively. Three sophomores finished in fourth, fifth, and sixth for Evansville as Tyler Frields-Reifsteck (29:14), Dawson Hood (29:18), and Phil Dzieciol (29:43) finished in 42nd, 46th, and 51st, respectively, with Dzieciol setting a PR.
Just missing out on a PR by less than a second, freshman Carson Cline crossed the finish line in a time of 29:47 in 52nd place. Also close to setting a PR, sophomore Timmy Miller finished in 75th with a time of 30:39 in the 8k race. Four more freshman finished for the Aces as Jack Rauch (31:18), Kyle Thieme (31:58), Kaleb Slagle (32:39), and Alton Hoops (33:01) crossed the line in 93rd, 106th, 115th, and 122nd in the 152-runner field as Rauch and Hoops each setting PRs.
The Aces return to competition on Saturday as Evansville hosts the UE Invitational at Angel Mounds State Park in Evansville, Ind.
