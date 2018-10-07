Aces secure third-straight team victory at Fast Cats Classic

Just missing out on a PR by less than a second, freshman Carson Cline crossed the finish line in a time of 29:47 in 52nd place. Also close to setting a PR, sophomore Timmy Miller finished in 75th with a time of 30:39 in the 8k race. Four more freshman finished for the Aces as Jack Rauch (31:18), Kyle Thieme (31:58), Kaleb Slagle (32:39), and Alton Hoops (33:01) crossed the line in 93rd, 106th, 115th, and 122nd in the 152-runner field as Rauch and Hoops each setting PRs.

