Aces and Missouri St. Volleyball Go Five, but Bears Get the Win

Tam got the night started for UE with a kill as the Aces took an early 2-1 lead in game one. Missouri State jumped in front by a 6-3 score before Alondra Vazquez tied it right up with three early kills. The Aces later went back in front at 9-8. Neither team led by more than a point until Evansville went up 19-17 on an error by the Bears. MSU came back to tie it up at 20-20 before two kills from Tam and Vazquez saw UE retake the lead at 24-20. Following an MSU point, Tam posted her ninth kill of the set to lift the Aces to the 25-21 win and a 1-0 match lead.