Aces Men’s Soccer Falls to Central Arkansas on Late First-Half Goals

The first 20 minutes of the first half featured just one shot between the two teams with the Bears having a shot hit off the post in the third minute. Central Arkansas got on the board first in the 28th minute as a Bear was fouled in the box, resulting in a penalty kick. Stepping to the spot, Niklas Brodacki found the back of the net, pushing the Bears in front, 1-0. In the 32nd minute, Evansville answered back as junior Simon Waever crossed a ball into the box that freshman Mathias Nors headed past the keeper and in to tie the match at a goal a piece. Less than two minutes later, the Aces took the lead as sophomore Filip Johansson found his way past the keeper and scored to give UE a 2-1 advantage. Continuing the run on goals, the Bears evened the match again in the 41st minute as Chris Holmes tied it on a goal following assists from Kasper Andersen and Soren Jensen. Central Arkansas concluded the goal-packed 15 minute stretch with its go-ahead goal off the foot of Kasper Andersen, assisted by Soren Jensen, as the Bears took a 3-2 lead to the halftime break.