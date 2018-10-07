Aces Men’s Soccer Falls to Central Arkansas on Late First-Half Goals

CONWAY, AR (WFIE) - Despite scoring twice in the opening half, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team battled in a 3-2 loss to Central Arkansas on the road in Conway, Ark. on Saturday afternoon.
“It was a tough one today in a hot climate in Conway, Ark.. I thought we did a great job to battle back after the pk call and get up 2-1,” said Aces' men’s soccer head coach Marshall Ray. “Unfortunately, when we gave up the second we dropped our heads a little bit and didn’t make it into halftime at 2-2. I think if we could have done that, they could’ve been a little different. Credit to the guys, they continued to battle and push. I thought Mathias and Logan and some of our freshman along with our upperclassmen really had a good second half. It’s time to regroup and get ready for Lipscomb and then we’ve got a very important game against Drake at home. We’ll get back to work and get ready for those matches this week.”
The first 20 minutes of the first half featured just one shot between the two teams with the Bears having a shot hit off the post in the third minute. Central Arkansas got on the board first in the 28th minute as a Bear was fouled in the box, resulting in a penalty kick. Stepping to the spot, Niklas Brodacki found the back of the net, pushing the Bears in front, 1-0. In the 32nd minute, Evansville answered back as junior Simon Waever crossed a ball into the box that freshman Mathias Nors headed past the keeper and in to tie the match at a goal a piece. Less than two minutes later, the Aces took the lead as sophomore Filip Johansson found his way past the keeper and scored to give UE a 2-1 advantage. Continuing the run on goals, the Bears evened the match again in the 41st minute as Chris Holmes tied it on a goal following assists from Kasper Andersen and Soren Jensen. Central Arkansas concluded the goal-packed 15 minute stretch with its go-ahead goal off the foot of Kasper Andersen, assisted by Soren Jensen, as the Bears took a 3-2 lead to the halftime break.
Evansville created an opportunity early in the second period as freshman Logan Muck put a shot on-goal in the 52nd minute that was saved by the Bears. Resonding to UE’s opportunity, Central Arkansas forced junior Frederik Reimer to make five saves as Reimer prevented the Bears from increasing their advantage. In the 82nd and 83rd minutes, the Aces recorded a pair of shots from junior Jesse Stafford-Lacey and freshman Ryan Harris, but both missed as Evansville pushed for an equalizer. With just over a minute remaining in regulation, Harris sent a shot on-goal, but Central Arkansas was able to make the save as the Bears picked up the 3-2 win.
Leading the way for the Aces was Harris, who recorded two shots on the afternoon with one on-goal. In goal for Evansville, Reimer tied a career-high with seven saves in the match while allowing three goals in the loss.
For the second-straight week, the Aces host a midweek non-conference matchup as Evansville faces Lipscomb on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. at Arad McCutchan Stadium.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.