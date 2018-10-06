Summer In October

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Temps are nearing a record high 90-degrees set in 2007. The West Side Fall Festival has featured summer temps and mainly dry weather all week. The average high is 73-degrees; the average low 49. Temps Saturday morning were running 20-degrees above normal in the upper 60’s.
Little to no change in the airmass through early next week with high temps near record highs. Warm and humid on Sunday under partly sunny skies along with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. The severe threat is low. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80’s with lows near 70.
The sultry, unseasonably warm October pattern will finally break next week. A cold front will spark decent chances for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and early Thursday. With the passage of the first October cold front, high temps will sink into the lower 70’s on Thursday.
