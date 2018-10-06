Pope OKs study of Vatican archives into McCarrick scandal

Pope Francis speaks on the occasion of the opening of the15th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. The Oct. 3-28 synod is opening under a fresh cloud of scandal with new revelations about decades of sexual misconduct and cover-up in the U.S., Chile, Germany and elsewhere. That has sent confidence in Francis' leadership to all-time lows among the American faithful. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (AP)