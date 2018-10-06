Person stealing mail, leaving behind picture of llama in sunglasses

CHARLESTON, WV (WCHS/CNN) - Residents in one West Virginia neighborhood are upset that someone has been stealing their mail and packages.
Perhaps equally galling: They’re leaving behind a picture of a llama with sunglasses as a calling card.
Stacey Tinney, one resident in the Charleston neighborhood, was expecting a bank statement earlier this week, among other pieces of mail.
Instead, she got one of the llamas.
"What was disturbing is we were home at the time,” she said.
Tinney reviewed security cameras she has on her property and noticed a black pick-up truck in the surveillance footage.
"A woman was hanging out of the passenger's side, and she had opened my mailbox, was removing things from my mailbox, and looked like she was putting something in my mailbox,” she said.
Tinney soon found out other neighbors reported missing mail and packages that same day.
She also learned that the laminated llama was not an isolated incident.
"While the police were here, the truck was down at the park and ride,” she said. “Someone told them the police were looking for them, and they left, but not before showing them a picture of a llama and saying they were handing out wedding invitations."
Tinney and the other residents of the neighborhood were understandably left confused.
"We don't know anybody who knows a llama, personally,” she said. “And definitely no one that would be giving us blank pictures of a llama as a wedding invitation."
All joking aside, Tinney said this isn't the first time her home has been a target of theft or vandalism.
"They stole my garbage from the trash can at the house, not at the road, and we knew that was for identity theft,” she explained of one incident.
Until they find out who is responsible, Tinney hopes her neighbors will be on the lookout.
And she’d advise them to take extra precautions.
"I think everybody should get cameras for their house now,” she said.
Copyright 2018 WCHS via CNN. All rights reserved.