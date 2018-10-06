Banking on the brew, local business cashes in on canning

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - As tens of thousands of people made their way to Franklin Street for the 2018 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, it’s not just the more than 130 food vendors who made a profit.
Local restaurants are getting a piece of the pie, too.
Banking on their beverages, Evansville pub Maidens Brewery has had a big week on their beer sales.
“They’ve been really good. We’ve sold record amounts of them this week,” John Mills, of Maidens, told 14 News.
Indiana state law allows people (of age) to drink alcohol outside, as long as they’re being responsible, which includes those attending fall festival.
“It’s great to be able to support local businesses, support local breweries, and also support the community and food booths,” customer Sarah Ruthenburg said.
Depending on the business, customers can carry an alcoholic beverage out of the premises as long as it’s sealed and in its original container.
With more than a dozen options of local brews, Maiden’s canning, which comes in a 32 oz crowler with a coozie, lets their customers take it to go.
"It’s still sealed until I pop the top, and it’s cold!,” Marc Weaver laughed.
But, a businesses could be cited if they let someone bring liquor from the outside into the building.
“This 32 oz is probably going to be more than enough,” Weaver added.
On Saturday, all rides open at 10 in the morning. That’s also when you can find the pet parade.
The main parade will be at 4:30.
A band will take “stage two” from 7 until 10 P.M.
