Auction supports Posey Co. mom killed in crash

POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) - Residents in Posey County came together Saturday to help the family of the woman who was hit and killed while picking her daughter from Marrs Elementary.
Heather Wease, was killed minutes after picking her daughter up from kindergarten.
Deputies say the 25-year-old Wease pulled into the path of a van on State Road 62. She was flown to Deaconess Hospital where she died from her injuries.
The community has since come together to raise money for the family through an online auction. So far they've seen tremendous support from friends, family and loved ones.
A total of $4,096 was collected from the auction.
