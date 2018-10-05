With rights under threat, Brazil's indigenous run for office

In this Sept. 15, 2018 photo, Junior Xukuru, an indigenous candidate who is running for the lower house of Congress with the Socialism and Liberty Party, talks on his cellphone during a campaign rally in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil. Less than 1 percent of Brazilians _ around 790,000 _ count themselves as indigenous, their numbers devastated by disease and oppression following the arrival of Europeans and African slaves whose descendants make up the majority of the country's current population. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) (AP)