Touchdown Live week 8; Watch TDL at 10:35

By Jared Goffinet | October 5, 2018 at 3:16 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 3:16 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The high school season continues as we roll into week eight.

This week on the Touchdown Live scoreboard, we are tracking 23 games from across the area. Here’s a look at the week eight matchups:

  • Christian County at Apollo - 7 p.m.
  • South Spencer at Boonville - 7 p.m.
  • Reitz at Bosse - 7 p.m.
  • Chester at Carmi-White - 7 p.m.
  • Eldorado at Edwards County - 7 p.m.
  • Owensboro Catholic at Hancock County - 7 p.m.
  • Memorial at Harrison - 7 p.m.
  • Forest Park at Heritage Hills - 6:30 p.m.
  • Washington at Jasper - 6:30 p.m.
  • Owensboro at Marshall County - 7 p.m.
  • Central at Mater Dei - 7 p.m.
  • Henderson County at McCracken County - 7 p.m.
  • Todd County Central at McLean County - 7 p.m.
  • Vincennes Lincoln at Mt. Carmel - 6:30 p.m.
  • Daviess County at Muhlenberg County - 7 p.m.
  • Castle at North - 7 p.m.
  • Springs Valley at Perry Central - 6:30 p.m.
  • Southridge at Pike Central - 6:30 p.m.
  • Mt. Vernon at Princeton - 7 p.m.
  • North Posey at Tecumseh - 7 p.m.
  • Gibson Southern at Tell City - 7 p.m.
  • Fort Campbell at Union County - 7 p.m.
  • Fort Knox at Webster County - 7 p.m.

