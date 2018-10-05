Touchdown Live week 8; Watch TDL at 10:35

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The high school season continues as we roll into week eight.
This week on the Touchdown Live scoreboard, we are tracking 23 games from across the area. Here’s a look at the week eight matchups:
- Christian County at Apollo - 7 p.m.
- South Spencer at Boonville - 7 p.m.
- Reitz at Bosse - 7 p.m.
- Chester at Carmi-White - 7 p.m.
- Eldorado at Edwards County - 7 p.m.
- Owensboro Catholic at Hancock County - 7 p.m.
- Memorial at Harrison - 7 p.m.
- Forest Park at Heritage Hills - 6:30 p.m.
- Washington at Jasper - 6:30 p.m.
- Owensboro at Marshall County - 7 p.m.
- Central at Mater Dei - 7 p.m.
- Henderson County at McCracken County - 7 p.m.
- Todd County Central at McLean County - 7 p.m.
- Vincennes Lincoln at Mt. Carmel - 6:30 p.m.
- Daviess County at Muhlenberg County - 7 p.m.
- Castle at North - 7 p.m.
- Springs Valley at Perry Central - 6:30 p.m.
- Southridge at Pike Central - 6:30 p.m.
- Mt. Vernon at Princeton - 7 p.m.
- North Posey at Tecumseh - 7 p.m.
- Gibson Southern at Tell City - 7 p.m.
- Fort Campbell at Union County - 7 p.m.
- Fort Knox at Webster County - 7 p.m.
