5 teens facing charges after Dubois Co. burglary investigation

DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) - Five Dubois County teens are facing charges after a burglary investigation.
According to the Huntingburg Police Department, officers went to a home on 19th St. Monday for a call about a burglary/theft.
The resident told officers several pieces of jewelry were missing, but he had an idea who took them.
Then, late Wednesday night, the resident called police back to tell them he saw the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Brian Cruz, near the Lincoln Drive Apartment Complex.
When officers went to check it out, they didn’t find Cruz, but they found a car with four teens in it that police say had just dropped Cruz off at his home in Holland, IN.
Police say they found marijuana on two of the teens so they were arrested on possession charges and then released to their parents.
Police say after talking to two other teens, they were able able to find a bag that had the stolen jewelry in it at the home of one of the teens. Both of them were arrested on burglary charges and they are being held at a juvenile detention facility.
Huntingburg police contacted Indiana State Police to have Cruz arrested and troopers took him into custody at his home in Holland. In addition to the burglary, Cruz was also wanted for not showing up for work release.
Cruz is being held in the Dubois County Security Center on a long list of charges including auto theft, theft and burglary.
