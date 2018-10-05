Summer Like Weather Through The Weekend

The West Side Fall Festival has featured summer temps and dry weather all week. The average high is 74-degrees; the average low 49. Temps this morning are running 20-degrees above normal in the upper 60’s. Partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and storms with temps in the upper 80’s. The record high is 91 set in 1954.
Little to no change in the airmass through the Fall Festival. Warm and humid through the weekend under partly sunny skies along with scattered thunderstorms. The severe threat is low. High temps will climb into the upper 80’s with lows near 70.
The sultry, unseasonably warm October pattern will finally break next week. A cold front will bring decent chances for rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.
