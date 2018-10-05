Summer-like heat continues through the weekend

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The summer-like heat continues for the final days of the Fall Festival, but there is some cooler weather on the way next week.
A few scattered showers have popped up across the Tri-State this afternoon, but those are expected to taper off after sunset.
Temperatures have climbed into the upper 80s and even the low 90s today, and overnight we will only fall to around 70° under mostly clear skies. For reference, our normal high temperature this time of year is 74°, and 49° is the normal overnight low.
The heat and humidity continue throughout the weekend and into early next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Saturday, Sunday and Monday with heat index values in the low to mid 90s! A few isolated showers may pop up Saturday, but all three days look mostly dry.
Changes will arrive for the second half of the week as a cold front swings through the Tri-State. Our clouds will start to increase on Tuesday. Showers and storms will move in Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, and continue into Thursday, mainly in the morning.
In addition to the rain, that cold front will usher in a big drop in our temperatures. By Friday, high temperatures will be down in the upper 60s!
