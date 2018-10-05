Students learn about the importance of manufacturing

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Local students were given the chance to tour manufacturing plants in Henderson as part of National Manufacturing Day.
Students from Henderson County and Union County schools toured three local companies to learn about the impact that manufacturing companies have on the world.
Jeffrey Caddick, the CEO of Hercules Manufacturing in Henderson, says it’s important to expose students to the possibilities that are available for them in the manufacturing field.
Caddick says that for every one manufacturing job two other jobs are created to support that job.
“We have gotten to a point in our culture where manufacturing isn’t appreciated in the same way that it was in the past and so the kids have an opportunity to see that this is a way that they can pursue a career that’s not necessarily something you have to go to college to do," Caddick said.
Students took tours of Hercules Manufacturing, Pittsburgh Tank and Tower, and Audubon Metals, all based in Henderson.
