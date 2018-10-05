Spencer County animals need foster homes

CHRISNEY, IN (WFIE) - The Spencer County Animal Control board met yesterday, just as regularly scheduled. But many did not expect the board to close the local animal shelter and fire the shelter’s director Christina Payne.
“We had asbolutely no idea that they were even considering closing down the animal shelter. And that is not something that we wanted honestly,” said animal advocate Brian Buxton.
Buxton was part of the push to change things at the shelter, after allegations surfaced of workers euthanizing cats in freezers. He says there was really no perfect solution, but he is okay with the board’s decision.
“In hindsight, maybe that is the best way to effect the most meaningful change,” said Buxton.
So where do the animals in Spencer County go now? The animal control board has reached out to It Takes A Village Rescue Shelter, but space and resources are limited.
“We definitely do not have the space. Basically we are going to need people in the community, both Spencer County, Vanderburgh County, and surrounding counties to step up and try to foster because our facility is full," said It Takes A Village president Susan Odoyo.
Odoyo encourages people to fill out foster applications on her shelter’s website. As for Buxton, he says his work is not yet done.
“We really want to move forward and make a positive impact, and improve the shelter and support Spencer County and all the shelters taking the animals right now and in the future,” said Buxton.
