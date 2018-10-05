Ryu sharp, Dodgers hit 3 HRs, beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener

RHP Anibal Sanchez (7-6, 2.83 ERA) starts Game 2 for Atlanta. He is 2-4 with a 2.79 ERA in seven postseason starts. He last pitched in the playoffs in 2014 with Detroit. Kershaw (9-5, 2.73) goes for the Dodgers. The veteran ace is 7-7 with a 4.35 ERA in 24 postseason games. He gave up four homers in Game 1 of last year's NLDS, the most allowed by a Dodgers pitcher in playoff history.