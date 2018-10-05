Owensboro man recovering from being hit by car

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A man in a wheelchair was hit by a car in Owensboro, Wednesday evening. We are learning that man is Gary Blair- a well-known figure in the community.
It happened on Ninth and Frederica
“It’s hard to escape a pedestrian collision without injury," Sergeant Mike Page with the Owensboro Police Department said.
And local Owensboro celebrity Blair’s accident was no expectation. Blair suffered head injuries in the collision.
“A pedestrian being hit by a moving vehicle that’s typically 4,000 pounds or more, you don’t have any protection," Page said.
Owensboro Health officials confirm Gary is now in good condition and friends tell us he hopes to be released in the coming days.
One of his many friends in the community, the Owensboro Fire Department, says it's been weird not having him swing by the station the last few days.
“He comes by and sees us and he supports us and we support him," Fire Chief Steve Mitchell said.
Blair stops by a lot of places every day, but he never fails to talk to the firefighters.
“Quite the character," Mitchell said. "He’s fun to talk to and we think a lot of him.”
And for many in the community there will be that void until he returns back to the streets.
“The last day or so not seeing him out, you kind of miss it and you expect to see him out there just like you expect to drive downtown you see the convention center or whatever he’s that kind of community staple and spirit and we expect to see him out there," Mitchell said.
Friends confirm his wheelchair just needs a few repairs and that Gary’s anxious to get back out into the community.
