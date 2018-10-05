Neighbors react to arrest in Madisonville cold case

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - There’s been a break in a Madisonville homicide case cold for two years.
We spoke with neighbors on Earl Cross Drive in the quiet subdivision where Pleasant was shot and killed at a home on October 2016.
The Stokes live down the street from that home. They’ve lived there for over 40 years.
“It’s been a safe neighborhood," Joyce Stokes said. Her and her husband, Fred, were relieved to learn there’s been a break in the case.
“We thought that the case had just been dropped, but we’re really relieved to understand that they found their person, and that they’re going to try and find the answers," Fred Stokes said. “He was a real, real nice person. When he was out and about, he’d wave to us," Stokes said of Pleasant.
“It’ll be a relief, to all the neighbors, and mine to my own," said Joyce. "To know that this has happened, and if she is the one that did, or whoever it is, at least he will be at peace.”
