Man behind bars after Owensboro stabbing

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Police say a man is behind bars after he stabbed someone in Owensboro.
It happened late Thursday night in the 1600 Block of Breckenridge Street.
The victim was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect, 64-year-old Donald Sheppard was found in the area a short time later and was arrested on an assault charge.
We’re told the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call police at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.