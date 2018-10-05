Latest: Jury convicts Chicago officer of 2nd-degree murder

Latest: Jury convicts Chicago officer of 2nd-degree murder
Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke watches the prosecution's closing statements during his first degree murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) (Antonio Perez)
October 5, 2018 at 2:01 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 2:21 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the murder trial of white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke in the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald (all times local):

2 p.m.

A jury has convicted white Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke was charged with first degree-murder in the October 2014 killing, a charge that requires a finding that the shooting was unnecessary and unreasonable. The judge told jurors the second-degree charge was also available, requiring them to find Van Dyke believed his life was in danger but that the belief was unreasonable.

The jury announced the verdict Friday. It's the first time in half a century that a Chicago police officer has been convicted of murder for an on-duty death.

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke watches the prosecution's closing statements during his first degree murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke watches the prosecution's closing statements during his first degree murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) (AP)

McDonald was carrying a knife when Van Dyke fired 16 shots into the 17-year-old as he walked away from police.

Second-degree murder usually carries a sentence of less than 20 years.

___

Prosecutor Jody Gleason begins closing statements during the first degree murder trial for Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Prosecutor Jody Gleason begins closing statements during the first degree murder trial for Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) (AP)

12:50 p.m.

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of a white Chicago police officer charged with murder in the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

The verdict will be announced at 1:45 p.m. Central Time.

Prosecutor Jody Gleason begins closing statements during the first degree murder trial for Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Prosecutor Jody Gleason begins closing statements during the first degree murder trial for Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) (AP)

Officer Jason Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and official misconduct. Jurors also can consider second-degree murder.

___

11:40 a.m.

Defense attorney Daniel Herbert faces the jury as he begins his closing statements for Chicago police Officer Jason Jason Van Dyke's first degree murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Defense attorney Daniel Herbert faces the jury as he begins his closing statements for Chicago police Officer Jason Jason Van Dyke's first degree murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) (AP)

Jurors deliberating in the trial of a white Chicago police officer charged with murder in the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald have asked a question about aggravated battery charges the officer faces.

Judge Vincent Gaughan told attorneys that the jurors asked Friday whether they should consider the 16 counts as they were listed on the medical examiner's report or just the "simple" number of shots fired. The judge ordered them to consider just the simple number of shots fired.

One possibility is that the jurors were considering whether to attach specific counts to specific wounds.

Prosecutor Jody Gleason begins closing statements during the first degree murder trial for Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Prosecutor Jody Gleason begins closing statements during the first degree murder trial for Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) (AP)

Officer Jason Van Dyke fired 16 shots at McDonald. In addition to the battery charges, he faces charges of first-degree murder and official misconduct. Jurors can also consider second-degree murder.

Jurors began deliberating Thursday afternoon.

___

Prosecutor Jody Gleason begins closing statements during the first degree murder trial for Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Prosecutor Jody Gleason begins closing statements during the first degree murder trial for Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) (AP)

10:30 a.m.

A judge has decided against taking a Chicago police officer on trial for murder into custody for being late to a court hearing.

The judge was angry after Jason Van Dyke showed up late to a Thursday evening hearing after jurors began deliberating.

Defense attorney Daniel Herbert faces the jury as he begins his closing statements for Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke's first degree murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Defense attorney Daniel Herbert faces the jury as he begins his closing statements for Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke's first degree murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) (AP)

The white officer is charged with murder, aggravated battery and official misconduct for shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014. He's been free on bond.

Judge Vincent Gaughan held a hearing Friday to consider revoking Van Dyke's bond. Defense attorney Dan Herbert told the judge that Van Dyke's tardiness was because he was dealing with a threat to one of his daughters.

He says some students at his daughter's high school were "walking around asking, 'Which one is Jason Van Dyke's daughter because we are going to get her?"

Prosecutor Jody Gleason begins closing statements during the first degree murder trial for Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Prosecutor Jody Gleason begins closing statements during the first degree murder trial for Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) (AP)

Gaughan said he wouldn't punish Van Dyke this time.

Jury deliberations are continuing.

___

Defense attorney Daniel Herbert faces the jury as he begins his closing statements for Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke's first degree murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Defense attorney Daniel Herbert faces the jury as he begins his closing statements for Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke's first degree murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) (AP)

11:15 p.m.

The city of Chicago is watching closely for word of a verdict in the case of a white Chicago police officer charged with murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

The jury determining Officer Jason Van Dyke's fate is expected to continue deliberations Friday after starting them on Thursday afternoon.

Protesters rally outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse during closing arguments of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke murder trial in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, Thursday morning, Oct. 4, 2018. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Protesters rally outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse during closing arguments of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke murder trial in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, Thursday morning, Oct. 4, 2018. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) (AP)

The Chicago Police Department has canceled days off and put officers on 12-hour shifts. A police spokesman says an extra 4,000 officers will be on the street.

The city saw protests after video of the shooting was released in 2015, and activists have been planning how they might react to a verdict.

Prosecutors contend the shooting was unjustified and that Van Dyke was planning to shoot the teen before getting out of his squad car. Defense attorneys said Van Dyke reacted properly to the knife-wielding teen.