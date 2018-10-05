HPD searching for woman after being shot last week

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Authorities are searching the area for a woman who might have suffered additional severe injuries after being shot last week.
According to the news release from the Henderson Police Department, Monika Roberts, 35-years-old, was last seen around a week ago with a man nicknamed “Reds.” Roberts, who is thought to be from the Washington D.C. area, received medical treatment after being shot in Henderson on September 25.
HPD states in their news release they think Roberts might have suffered more life threatening injuries at some point after September 25.
Roberts, who doesn’t have any known family or friends in the Tri-State area, has frequently been near some Henderson hotels over the past two weeks.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Roberts is asked to contact Detective Troutman with HPD, or call Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.
