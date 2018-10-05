Hopkins Co. retiree turns old property into Halloween event

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man is taking his days of retirement to the next level for Halloween.
Keith Curneal owns an old gun range property on the outskirts of Hanson. It’s located off Antioch Church Road.
Curneal told us he’s invested upwards of $15,000 to turn the property into a one-of-a-kind Halloween event the area doesn’t have. It’s a Zombie, paintball hayride, and a free movie outdoor, picnic area.
Curneal said he hired local high schoolers to play zombies, and people ride a tractor decked out in paintball guns to pin the zombies down.
The first paintball hayride starts Friday night and runs until midnight.
Hayride tickets are $20 but there are free outdoor movies every weekend this month.
