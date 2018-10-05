Hopkins Co. Grand Jury indicts woman on murder charge

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Grand Jury indicted a woman for murder.
The indictment comes from the death investigation of 77-year-old Moyer Pleasant in October 2016 by the Madisonville Police Department.
We're told Kimberly Cunningham was served the indictment at the Daviess County jail, where she was already being held on multiple charges unrelated to this investigation.
Pleasant was shot to death in his Earl Cross Drive home on October 28, 2016.
More information will be released in a press conference on October 15 at 11 a.m.
We plan to be at the press conference and we will stream it live.
