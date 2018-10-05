Game times announced for 2018-19 men’s basketball home games

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WFIE) - With television slots set, game times have been announced for the 2018-19 University of Evansville men’s basketball team as they are just a month away from the start of the season.
Exhibition play will see the Aces welcome former player Craig Snow and New Mexico Highlands to the Ford Center in a 1 p.m. game. Due to Thunderbolts hockey games at the Ford Center, most weekend contests will begin at 1 p.m. with a few exceptions.
The regular season home opener will take place on Thursday, November 15 with the Purple Aces taking on regional rival Kentucky Wesleyan in a 6 p.m. contest. The earlier weeknight start times of 6 p.m. were instituted to allow families and out of town fans within the new Purple Aces Radio Network footprint the opportunity to travel to Evansville and enjoy a more convenient game experience.
On November 18, the Aces will have a noon start time against Texas Southern. Another weeknight contest on Wednesday, Nov. 28 will see UE face Wyoming in the MVC/Mountain West Challenge at 6 p.m. before three weekend games come up. UE faces Albion (Saturday, December 1), Ball State (Sunday, Dec. 9) and Jacksonville State (Saturday, Dec. 15) with 1 p.m. tips for each.
Green Bay comes to the Ford Center on Saturday, Dec. 22 in what will be a 4 p.m. start time.
MVC play commences with a January 2 game against Drake with a 6 p.m. start. Next up on Tuesday, January 8 is the home contest against defending Final Four participant Loyola. With the game being on the CBS Sports Network, tipoff will be at 7 p.m.
UE’s next two games will be on weekends with 1 p.m. starts. The first is Saturday, January 12 with a home game versus Indiana State before Illinois State comes to town seven days later. January 19 will also mark Hall of Fame weekend with three National Championship Teams set to be recognized.
The month of January wraps up on Wednesday, Jan. 30 with a 6 p.m. game against Bradley before the Aces welcome Valparaiso in a 1 p.m. game on Saturday, February 2. Missouri State is the next contest at the Ford Center, taking on UE in a 6 p.m. game on Wednesday, Feb. 13. In its final weekend game, the Aces face UNI at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17. The later start time is due to the Evansville women’s team facing Loyola at 11 a.m. inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.
Senior Day will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 27 as the Aces take on Southern Illinois to close out the home slate. The teams will face each other in another 6 p.m. game.
