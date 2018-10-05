Fmr. Vanderburgh Co. Health Department employee accused of violating HIPAA laws

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We are learning that the United States Department of Health and Human Services is investigating a complaint involving the Vanderburgh County Health Department and its former employee, Wally Paynter.
The complaint states Paynter violated HIPAA laws while working for the county.
The person who filed the complaint shared this letter of confirmation with us:
It states that Health and Human Services said the complaint against Paynter and the Health Department have been consolidated.
The person who filed told us the HIPAA violation happened while Paynter was employed as a disease intervention specialist at the Health Department.
Paynter resigned from the health department in March after 22 years and has recently come under scrutiny for his role as president of Tri-State Alliance.
