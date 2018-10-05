Ferdinand family reunited with lost therapy dog

FERDINAND, IN (WFIE) - A Ferdinand family and their therapy dog have been reunited.
The Bedolla family let 14 News know Friday morning that Roscoe is back home.
The black and white boxer had been missing since September. The Bedollas were unloading groceries into their Soup-N-Such bistro in Ferdinand when they say Roscoe got spooked and jumped out of the car.
Roscoe is a therapy dog for 14-year-old Christian Bedolla, who has autism.
