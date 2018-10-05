FERC approves CenterPoint Energy and Vectren merger

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the merger of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and Vectren Corporation.
“We are pleased by the FERC’s decision today to approve the merger between Vectren and CenterPoint Energy, moving us closer to finalizing the transaction,” said Carl Chapman, Chairman, President and CEO of Vectren. “We continue to anticipate a closing no later than the first quarter of 2019.”
The merger previously received Vectren shareholder approval in August.
While neither Indiana nor Ohio has approval authority over the merger, informational proceedings with regulators in both states have been initiated, and the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has set a schedule for the review of information voluntarily submitted by the companies related to the merger, including a hearing on October 17, 2018.
A hearing before the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio is not expected.
