Evansville City Council budget amendments include cuts to Affordable Housing Trust Fund

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - As we reported Thursday, City Council members proposed amendments to the City of Evansville’s 2019 budget. The largest, calling for $3 million in cuts, sponsored by Councilman Jonathan Weaver.
These amendments have caused a lot of chatter, especially around the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Councilman Dan McGinn is calling to cut the grant from $500,000 to $100,000.
Councilman Dan Adams proposes to cut the fund to $0, holding all money until the city sees the fund’s first two quarterly financial reports. Adams tells us this is not about trying to stop people from getting the housing help they need, rather to make sure the money is being used properly.
Kelley Coures with the Department of Metropolitan Development says results take time and keeping funding for affordable housing should be a top priority.
“In terms of the entire budget, it’s really a very small amount of money. But I think it tells... I think it’s telling about priorities. It’s telling people who are at a certain income level by committing a half a million dollars to the trust fund, it’s telling those people that we are committed to helping you,” says Coures.
Councilman Adams tells us a big reason why he wants to hold funds until he sees results is to avoid issues Council had with a prior housing fund committee.
CAJE pushed to reinstate this fund in 2017. CAJE leaders say they are trying to get to the root of the problem of affordable housing in Evansville.
“I heard one councilman say that a city is determined how good it is based upon how they treat their elderly and their children. Well, here we are, safe, decent, and affordable housing. What better thing can we do as a city than provide safe, decent, and affordable housing for those in our community,” says Floyd Edwards with CAJE.
CAJE leaders plan to be at the City Council meeting Monday evening, encouraging Council to vote to keep all money with the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Here are all of the amendments proposed:
Amendment 1 (Weaver): This amendment calls for a $3 million cut from the budget to line items designated and specified by the administration. If this amendment passes, the Council tables final passage of a budget until October 22nd in order to allow the administration to identify and propose its specific cuts.
Amendment 2 (McGinn & Elpers): This proposes cutting the City’s $130,000 contract with New Hope for a Highway 41 bus service.
Amendment 3 (McGinn): This proposes reducing the grant to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund from $500,000 to $100,000.
Amendment 4 (Adams): This holds in abeyance the grant to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund allocation from $500,000 to $0 until City Council has received the Affordable Housing Trust Fund’s first two quarterly financial reports in 2019 for review and approval. After such approval, City Council will entertain a new appropriation of $500,000 for the Fund.
Amendment 5 (McGinn & Elpers): This proposes cutting all non-profit grants by 25% except for I-69 Bridgelink and UNOE.
Amendment 5A (Mercer): This proposes cutting all non-profit grants by 25% except for I-69 Bridgelink, UNOE, Leadership Evansville, and SWIRCA.
Amendment 6 (Elpers): This amendment reduces the City’s contribution to employee health insurance premiums by $10.00 per month ($120 per year) for each employee, which will have the effect of requiring employees to increase their share of health insurance premiums by $10.00 per month ($120 per year). This would not apply to Teamsters since they are on their own health insurance plan.
