Evansville city council announces amendment to 2019 budget

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Changes could be coming to the City of Evansville's 2019 budget.
City council announced on Thursday a handful of amendments: cuts ranging from $130,000 to $3-million.
The original budget came in close to $400-million, which is about $25-million more than in 2018.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said he thought city council was on board with the numbers until I told him about four amendments sponsored by council members.
"We met with the leadership of the council on the 24th of September," said the mayor. "We went through what we knew the budget amendments to be from the administration's point of view. These were either corrections or omissions from the original budget distribution. We presented those. We had a lengthy meeting on that. At no time did any of these issues come up at all."
Councilman Jonathan Weaver's amendment is the largest, calling for $3-million in cuts.
"We've had two bombshells in the last 24 hours presented to us," said Weaver. "We had a board look at the LST that's about $1.5-million to $3.5-million over budget of what we planned and approved to give to that budget."
Winnecke's not concerned with that estimate for the new LST landing and gift shop.
"We have a meeting next week with the engineering firm that's assisting us in this project, and we'll walk through and figure out where the opportunities are for improvement," said the mayor.
Weaver's second concern is a stop-spending order.
"What fell into our hands was a letter how they're stopping spending for the rest of 2018," said Weaver. "That's an alarm. That's a cause for concern."
However, the mayor said that's standard practice. He showed us letters from 2015, 2016, 2017, and this year all with similar reminders to reign in unnecessary spending toward the year's end.
All of these amendments will be up for debate and Monday’s City Council meeting. That’s when a final vote on the budget is expected as well.
