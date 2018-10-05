EPD’s VIPER unit on patrol at Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville police have a new unit on patrol, keeping an eye out for well-known criminals.
EPD's VIPER unit stands for Violent Incident Protection Enfrocement Response.
Police Chief Billy Bolin started the new unit to cut down on violent crimes.
VIPER officers made three arrests Wednesday night at the Fall Festival. Two of the arrests were drug-related.
Police say they are tacking on a lot of overtime hours patrolling throughout the day and night and into the early morning hours on and around West Franklin Street.
