Aces women’s golf heads to Chicago on Monday

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WFIE) - A trip north awaits the University of Evansville women’s golf team as they will make their way to Chicago for the Chi-Town/Ted Rhodes Fall Invite.
Hosted by Chicago State, the tournament will be held on Monday and Tuesday at Harborside International Golf Center on the southeast side of Chicago. Full team list and additional information will be posted when available.
UE’s women are coming off of a nice tournament at Butler that saw them bring home a 5th place finish on Tuesday. Leading the Purple Aces was Madison Chaney, who followed up Monday's 76 with a 79 on Tuesday to finish the tournament in a tie for 6th place. Her score was a 155.
Next up for the Purple Aces was Sydney Anderson. She carded an 84 in the final round to complete the tournament with a 162. She tied for 21st. Sophia Rohleder wrapped up the tournament one stroke behind Anderson. After carding an 82 in round one, she improved by one, tallying an 81 to finish with a 163. Lexie Sollman was two behind Rohleder with a 165. Her scores checked in at 79 and 86.
Alyssa McMinn was fifth on the squad with a 2-round total of 179. Caitlin O’Donnell was UE’s individual in the tournament and finished with identical rounds of 84, tying for 48th with a 168.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
