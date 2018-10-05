Aces women’s golf heads to Chicago on Monday

Next up for the Purple Aces was Sydney Anderson. She carded an 84 in the final round to complete the tournament with a 162. She tied for 21st. Sophia Rohleder wrapped up the tournament one stroke behind Anderson. After carding an 82 in round one, she improved by one, tallying an 81 to finish with a 163. Lexie Sollman was two behind Rohleder with a 165. Her scores checked in at 79 and 86.