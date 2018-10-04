Vets get into DCPS athletic events for free

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - The Daviess County Public School Corporation has come up with a way to honor veterans.
Any veteran or those serving in active military duty are invited to attend any DCPS athletic event for free upon showing military identification.
Signs are being posted this week at Apollo and Daviess County football stadiums, and the new program takes effect immediately as Apollo hosts Christian County, this Friday.
This also goes for any middle or elementary school game. There is one caveat: the offer is limited to only regular season DCPS home games.
