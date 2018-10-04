Two Jasper teens hurt in Dubois Co. crash

DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) - Two Jasper teens were taken to the hospital after a crash in Dubois County Thursday morning.
The sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Nicholas Burgan was driving north on Dubois Rd. NE when he went into a curve at high-speed and went off the road into a field causing his pickup truck to overturn twice.
We’re told neither Burgan or his passenger, 16-year-old Tristen Matheis, were wearing seatbelts and they were thrown from the truck during the crash.
The sheriff’s office says they were eventually able to call 911 for help and they were taken to the hospital. Burgan was then taken by helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
We’ll keep you updated.
