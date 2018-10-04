Spencer Co. animal shelter closing

SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) - The Spencer County Animal Shelter will be closed within the next week and the director, Christina Payne, has been terminated.
The shelter was under investigation after reports of live cats being euthanized by being put into freezers. Indiana State Police investigated the allegations and just two weeks ago Spencer County Prosecutor Dan Wilkinson announced they found no direct evidence that live cats were put into freezers, so no charges were filed.
Commissioner Tom Brown tells us the decision to close the shelter happened at Thursday's animal control board meeting.
Brown said that the shelter will close gradually so they have time to get the animals into other shelters.
