Posey Co. pair facing charges after infant taken to hospital
By Sean Edmondson | October 4, 2018 at 5:26 AM CDT - Updated October 4 at 5:26 AM

POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) - Two people in Mt. Vernon are in jail facing neglect charges.

Police say Richard Kennedy and Samantha Burris, both of Mt. Vernon, were arrested after a 1-year-old was taken to the hospital.

We’re still working to get more details on the situation, but officers say emergency crews were called because that child was having a medical problem.

Police say Kennedy and Burris are not the child’s parents.

They are facing charges of neglect of a dependent.

We’ll keep you updated.

