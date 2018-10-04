Posey Co. pair facing charges after infant taken to hospital

POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) - Two people in Mt. Vernon are in jail facing neglect charges.
Police say Richard Kennedy and Samantha Burris, both of Mt. Vernon, were arrested after a 1-year-old was taken to the hospital.
We’re still working to get more details on the situation, but officers say emergency crews were called because that child was having a medical problem.
Police say Kennedy and Burris are not the child’s parents.
They are facing charges of neglect of a dependent.
We’ll keep you updated.
