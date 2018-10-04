Nerf Fest tour visits Tri-State WalMarts

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Nerf Fest showed off some of their new products in Evansville.
They are in full swing of their tour across the U.S.
Kids and families got to demo some of their blasters at WalMart on Thursday. They will also be visiting Henderson at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Tour officials say they hear a lot of reactions, especially from the kids.
On Friday, they will be at the Frederica Street WalMart in Owensboro at 10 a.m. and at the Leitchfield Road location at 2 p.m.
