EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A weak cold front is hung up to the north of the Tri-State. As it sags a bit to the south, some scattered showers may pop up on Thursday afternoon and evening. Warm and humid through the weekend with sunny skies and scattered showers possible. Highs will climb into the middle 80s and lows will fall to near 70. The steamy, unseasonably warm pattern will finally break by the middle of next week.