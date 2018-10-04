KY Board of Education approves new graduation requirements

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Board of Education approved new high school graduation requirements on Wednesday.
The move comes right after statewide tests showed nearly half of all students don't have the skills they need.
Of the students who do graduate, 35% are not transition-ready.
The new regulations stick to the required minimum 22 credits for graduates and require they show foundational skills in reading and math on assessments. These new requirements won't affect a graduating class until 2024.
In Henderson County, leaders say they are in a good position for some of the likely regulations.
"If you're not scoring well or failing or have a D in English or math classes, then we have extended school services set up where our students during the school day or some are after school, some are during break, where we automatically put kids into extra time to make sure they have the skills they need to be more successful," said Superintendent Morganna Stanley
Additional requirements include completing the state science and social studies assessments, the civics tests, and learning about financial literacy.
There’s still a public hearing portion of this process and it’ll go in front of the board for final approval in December.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.